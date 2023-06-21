The Los Angeles Dodgers (40-33) will look to finish off a sweep of a two-game series versus the Los Angeles Angels (41-34), at 9:38 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Angels will look to Shohei Ohtani (6-2) versus the Dodgers and Michael Grove.

Dodgers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (6-2, 3.40 ERA) vs Grove - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

Grove will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.

The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

The Angels will send Ohtani (6-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.061 in 14 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his 11th consecutive quality start.

In eight starts this season, Ohtani has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and third in K/9 (11.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

