Dodgers vs. Angels Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 21
The Los Angeles Dodgers (40-33) will look to finish off a sweep of a two-game series versus the Los Angeles Angels (41-34), at 9:38 PM ET on Wednesday.
The Angels will look to Shohei Ohtani (6-2) versus the Dodgers and Michael Grove.
Dodgers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (6-2, 3.40 ERA) vs Grove - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove
- Grove will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani
- The Angels will send Ohtani (6-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Friday.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.061 in 14 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his 11th consecutive quality start.
- In eight starts this season, Ohtani has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
- The 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and third in K/9 (11.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
