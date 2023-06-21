Oddsmakers have set player props for Freddie Freeman and others when the Los Angeles Angels host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has recorded 95 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .328/.408/.555 so far this season.

Freeman has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 16 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 41 walks and 43 RBI (72 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .260/.360/.505 on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 15 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Ohtani Stats

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani (6-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his 11th consecutive quality start.

In eight starts this season, Ohtani has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.061 WHIP ranks 11th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks third.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Jun. 15 6.0 6 2 2 3 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 5.0 3 3 3 6 5 at Astros Jun. 2 6.0 9 5 5 6 1 vs. Marlins May. 27 6.0 6 2 1 10 3 vs. Twins May. 21 6.0 2 1 1 9 3

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 67 hits with 13 doubles, 15 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .253/.359/.472 so far this year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 18 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Royals Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

