As they go for the series sweep, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (40-33) will take on the Los Angeles Angels (41-34) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, June 21. First pitch is set for 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Dodgers (+120). The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani - LAA (6-2, 3.40 ERA) vs Michael Grove - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 23, or 56.1%, of those games.

The Angels have a record of 14-7 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (66.7%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Angels have a 59.2% chance to win.

The Angels were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

In their last 10 outings (all had set totals), the Angels combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Dodgers have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win five times (45.5%) in those contests.

The Dodgers have been listed as an underdog of +120 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Dodgers are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Dodgers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Miguel Vargas 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+290) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225) James Outman 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+260)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win NL West -175 - 1st

