How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
The Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET, with Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts among those expected to step up at the plate.
Dodgers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank third in Major League Baseball with 116 home runs.
- The Dodgers are fourth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage this season.
- The Dodgers rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- The Dodgers are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 391 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Dodgers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- The Dodgers average the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the league this season.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.
- The Dodgers rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.271 WHIP this season.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will send out Michael Grove for his first start of the season.
- This will be the first start of the season for the 26-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/15/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Dylan Cease
|6/16/2023
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|John Brebbia
|6/17/2023
|Giants
|L 15-0
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Alex Wood
|6/18/2023
|Giants
|L 7-3
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Logan Webb
|6/20/2023
|Angels
|W 2-0
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Reid Detmers
|6/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|J.P. France
|6/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Ronel Blanco
|6/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hunter Brown
|6/27/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Kyle Freeland
|6/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|Connor Seabold
