The Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET, with Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts among those expected to step up at the plate.

Dodgers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank third in Major League Baseball with 116 home runs.

The Dodgers are fourth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

The Dodgers are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 391 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Dodgers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

The Dodgers average the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the league this season.

The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.

The Dodgers rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.271 WHIP this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send out Michael Grove for his first start of the season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 26-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants L 7-5 Home Emmet Sheehan John Brebbia 6/17/2023 Giants L 15-0 Home Bobby Miller Alex Wood 6/18/2023 Giants L 7-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Reid Detmers 6/21/2023 Angels - Away Michael Grove Shohei Ohtani 6/23/2023 Astros - Home Emmet Sheehan J.P. France 6/24/2023 Astros - Home Bobby Miller Ronel Blanco 6/25/2023 Astros - Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Kyle Freeland 6/28/2023 Rockies - Away - Connor Seabold

