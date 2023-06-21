Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will try to find success Michael Grove when he starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET, in the final game of a two-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Oddsmakers list the Angels as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Dodgers +130 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -155 +130 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, the Dodgers and their foes are 4-3-3 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Dodgers' past 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.

The Dodgers have played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and won that game.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 73 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers are 3-4-0 against the spread in their seven games that had a posted line this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-14 18-19 12-13 28-20 30-21 10-12

