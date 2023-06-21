David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, David Peralta (hitting .419 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .276 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Peralta enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .429 with one homer.
- Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this season (33 of 57), with multiple hits 10 times (17.5%).
- In 7.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has an RBI in 17 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 15 of 57 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|.324
|AVG
|.236
|.363
|OBP
|.274
|.486
|SLG
|.337
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|10
|11/5
|K/BB
|17/5
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.40 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and third in K/9 (11.5).
