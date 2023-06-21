On Wednesday, David Peralta (hitting .419 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .276 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.

Peralta enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .429 with one homer.

Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this season (33 of 57), with multiple hits 10 times (17.5%).

In 7.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has an RBI in 17 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 15 of 57 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 31 .324 AVG .236 .363 OBP .274 .486 SLG .337 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 16 RBI 10 11/5 K/BB 17/5 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings