The Los Angeles Chargers have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of July 2.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles put together an 11-4-0 ATS record last year.

Chargers games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles put up 359.3 yards per game on offense last season (ninth in NFL), and it gave up 346.1 yards per game (20th) on defense.

The Chargers posted five wins at home last season and five away.

As underdogs, Los Angeles had only one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record as the favored team.

In the AFC West the Chargers won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert had 25 TD passes and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 68.2% of his throws for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game).

On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and picked up 915 yards (53.8 per game).

Ekeler also had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Mike Williams scored four TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 895 yards (68.8 per game).

Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Eric Kendricks collected 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games with the Vikings last year.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2500 2 September 17 @ Titans - +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +5000 4 October 1 Raiders - +6600 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1400 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +650 8 October 29 Bears - +6600 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1600 10 November 12 Lions - +2000 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +5000 14 December 10 Broncos - +5000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +6600 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +5000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +650

