Will Smith -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 20 at 10:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 53 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .409.

He ranks 17th in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Smith has gotten a hit in 34 of 51 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (31.4%).

He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.

In 23 games this year (45.1%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (19.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 56.9% of his games this year (29 of 51), with two or more runs four times (7.8%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .316 AVG .267 .412 OBP .405 .568 SLG .442 10 XBH 9 7 HR 3 22 RBI 15 18/14 K/BB 11/21 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings