Will Smith -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 20 at 10:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 53 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .409.
  • He ranks 17th in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in 34 of 51 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (31.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 23 games this year (45.1%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (19.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 56.9% of his games this year (29 of 51), with two or more runs four times (7.8%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 25
.316 AVG .267
.412 OBP .405
.568 SLG .442
10 XBH 9
7 HR 3
22 RBI 15
18/14 K/BB 11/21
0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 79 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • The Angels will send Detmers (1-5) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.48 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing batters.
