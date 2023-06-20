Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:37 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Will Smith -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 20 at 10:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 53 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .409.
- He ranks 17th in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 34 of 51 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (31.4%).
- He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 23 games this year (45.1%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (19.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 56.9% of his games this year (29 of 51), with two or more runs four times (7.8%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.316
|AVG
|.267
|.412
|OBP
|.405
|.568
|SLG
|.442
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|15
|18/14
|K/BB
|11/21
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 79 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Angels will send Detmers (1-5) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.48 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing batters.
