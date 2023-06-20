As of July 2 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, six Rams games went over the point total.

Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 19th in the NFL (341.1 yards allowed per game).

The Rams were 4-5 at home last year, but they won just one game away from home.

Los Angeles had three wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 11 opportunities) as an underdog.

The Rams won just once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC as a whole.

Rams Impact Players

On the ground, Cam Akers had seven touchdowns and 786 yards (52.4 per game) last year.

Cooper Kupp had 75 catches for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.

In nine games a season ago, Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

Ernest Jones amassed one interception to go with 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3300 2 September 17 49ers - +1000 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +900 4 October 1 @ Colts - +10000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +5000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1400 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3300 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3000 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +6600 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +5000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +1000

