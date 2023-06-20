Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
As of July 2 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +700
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, six Rams games went over the point total.
- Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 19th in the NFL (341.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams were 4-5 at home last year, but they won just one game away from home.
- Los Angeles had three wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 11 opportunities) as an underdog.
- The Rams won just once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC as a whole.
Rams Impact Players
- On the ground, Cam Akers had seven touchdowns and 786 yards (52.4 per game) last year.
- Cooper Kupp had 75 catches for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.
- In nine games a season ago, Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.
- Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
- Ernest Jones amassed one interception to go with 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3300
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1400
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+3300
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
Odds are current as of June 20 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
