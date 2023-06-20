Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, June 20 at 10:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Giants.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .264.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Betts has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this year (51 of 69), with more than one hit 15 times (21.7%).

In 21.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.7% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 60.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.5%.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .313 AVG .216 .406 OBP .325 .590 SLG .439 18 XBH 15 9 HR 8 21 RBI 22 30/20 K/BB 25/21 2 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings