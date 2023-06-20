Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, June 20 at 10:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Giants.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .264.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
  • Betts has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this year (51 of 69), with more than one hit 15 times (21.7%).
  • In 21.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 37.7% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 60.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.5%.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 35
.313 AVG .216
.406 OBP .325
.590 SLG .439
18 XBH 15
9 HR 8
21 RBI 22
30/20 K/BB 25/21
2 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Detmers (1-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 4.48 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
