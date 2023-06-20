Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:36 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, June 20 at 10:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Giants.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .264.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Betts has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this year (51 of 69), with more than one hit 15 times (21.7%).
- In 21.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.7% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 60.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.5%.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.313
|AVG
|.216
|.406
|OBP
|.325
|.590
|SLG
|.439
|18
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|22
|30/20
|K/BB
|25/21
|2
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Detmers (1-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.48 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
