Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:37 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Miguel Vargas -- .065 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 20 at 10:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 33 walks while batting .210.
- In 52.2% of his games this year (35 of 67), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.4% of his games this season, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.217
|AVG
|.204
|.339
|OBP
|.292
|.368
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|14
|24/19
|K/BB
|26/14
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.48 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 4.48 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
