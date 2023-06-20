Miguel Vargas -- .065 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 20 at 10:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 33 walks while batting .210.
  • In 52.2% of his games this year (35 of 67), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.4% of his games this season, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 41.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 34
.217 AVG .204
.339 OBP .292
.368 SLG .398
11 XBH 12
2 HR 4
15 RBI 14
24/19 K/BB 26/14
1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Detmers (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.48 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 4.48 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.