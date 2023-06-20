Miguel Vargas -- .065 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 20 at 10:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 33 walks while batting .210.

In 52.2% of his games this year (35 of 67), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.4% of his games this season, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .217 AVG .204 .339 OBP .292 .368 SLG .398 11 XBH 12 2 HR 4 15 RBI 14 24/19 K/BB 26/14 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings