The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .220 with six doubles and eight walks.
  • Rojas has had a hit in 23 of 47 games this year (48.9%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.3%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 47 games this season.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (12.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (25.5%), including three multi-run games (6.4%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 21
.218 AVG .222
.271 OBP .240
.282 SLG .236
5 XBH 1
0 HR 0
3 RBI 3
11/6 K/BB 9/2
4 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Detmers (1-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.48, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
