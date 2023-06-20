Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:36 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .220 with six doubles and eight walks.
- Rojas has had a hit in 23 of 47 games this year (48.9%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.3%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 47 games this season.
- Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (12.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (25.5%), including three multi-run games (6.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|.218
|AVG
|.222
|.271
|OBP
|.240
|.282
|SLG
|.236
|5
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|11/6
|K/BB
|9/2
|4
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers (1-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.48, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.