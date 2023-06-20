The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .220 with six doubles and eight walks.

Rojas has had a hit in 23 of 47 games this year (48.9%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.3%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 47 games this season.

Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (12.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 12 games this season (25.5%), including three multi-run games (6.4%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 21 .218 AVG .222 .271 OBP .240 .282 SLG .236 5 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 11/6 K/BB 9/2 4 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings