James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, James Outman (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 10:07 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .237 with nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- In 33 of 66 games this season (50.0%) Outman has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (21.2%).
- He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Outman has driven in a run in 17 games this season (25.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 36.4% of his games this season (24 of 66), he has scored, and in nine of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.240
|AVG
|.234
|.330
|OBP
|.325
|.370
|SLG
|.505
|7
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|17
|43/11
|K/BB
|41/12
|6
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.48 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
