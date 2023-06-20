On Tuesday, James Outman (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 10:07 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .237 with nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.

In 33 of 66 games this season (50.0%) Outman has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (21.2%).

He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Outman has driven in a run in 17 games this season (25.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 36.4% of his games this season (24 of 66), he has scored, and in nine of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .240 AVG .234 .330 OBP .325 .370 SLG .505 7 XBH 14 2 HR 7 16 RBI 17 43/11 K/BB 41/12 6 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings