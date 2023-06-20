Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:36 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman -- 1-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 20 at 10:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.557) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Freeman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .190.
- In 77.8% of his games this season (56 of 72), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (40.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 72), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 games this season (38.9%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year (63.9%), including 13 multi-run games (18.1%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.324
|AVG
|.331
|.404
|OBP
|.410
|.500
|SLG
|.614
|15
|XBH
|24
|5
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|26
|27/19
|K/BB
|28/16
|7
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers (1-5) takes the mound for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.48 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.48, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
