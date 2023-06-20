Freddie Freeman -- 1-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 20 at 10:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.557) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Freeman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .190.

In 77.8% of his games this season (56 of 72), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (40.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 72), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 games this season (38.9%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year (63.9%), including 13 multi-run games (18.1%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .324 AVG .331 .404 OBP .410 .500 SLG .614 15 XBH 24 5 HR 8 20 RBI 26 27/19 K/BB 28/16 7 SB 2

