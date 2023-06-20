Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-33) square off against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (41-33) in the series opener at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday, June 20. The game will start at 10:07 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +110. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (8-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (1-5, 4.48 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 34, or 56.7%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a record of 27-23 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (54%).

The Dodgers have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 4-6 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In their last 10 outings, the Dodgers and their opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been victorious in 17, or 53.1%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Angels have won 11 of 22 games when listed as at least +110 or better on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Angels had a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Angels and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+220) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+175) Will Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win NL West -190 - 1st

