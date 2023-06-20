How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Clayton Kershaw, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 10:07 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 10:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Angels Player Props
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 116 total home runs.
- The Dodgers are fourth in MLB with a .447 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).
- The Dodgers are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.4 runs per game (389 total).
- The Dodgers' .329 on-base percentage is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.278).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kershaw (8-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Kershaw is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this game.
- Kershaw is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|White Sox
|L 8-4
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Mike Clevinger
|6/15/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Dylan Cease
|6/16/2023
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|John Brebbia
|6/17/2023
|Giants
|L 15-0
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Alex Wood
|6/18/2023
|Giants
|L 7-3
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Logan Webb
|6/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Reid Detmers
|6/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|-
|J.P. France
|6/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Ronel Blanco
|6/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hunter Brown
|6/27/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Kyle Freeland
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.