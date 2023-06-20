Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Clayton Kershaw, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 10:07 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Dodgers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 116 total home runs.

The Dodgers are fourth in MLB with a .447 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

The Dodgers are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.4 runs per game (389 total).

The Dodgers' .329 on-base percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Dodgers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.

The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.278).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Kershaw (8-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Kershaw is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Kershaw is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 White Sox L 8-4 Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants L 7-5 Home Emmet Sheehan John Brebbia 6/17/2023 Giants L 15-0 Home Bobby Miller Alex Wood 6/18/2023 Giants L 7-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels - Away Clayton Kershaw Reid Detmers 6/21/2023 Angels - Away Michael Grove Shohei Ohtani 6/23/2023 Astros - Home - J.P. France 6/24/2023 Astros - Home Bobby Miller Ronel Blanco 6/25/2023 Astros - Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Kyle Freeland

