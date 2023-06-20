Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Clayton Kershaw, who is projected to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 10:05 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

The Angels are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Dodgers (-135). A 9-run total has been set in this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -135 +115 9 +100 -120 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 4-3-3 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers covered the spread in its most recent opportunity. In three straight games, Los Angeles and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers in that span being 8.3 runs.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have put together a 34-26 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 56.7% of those games).

The Dodgers have a record of 26-21 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (55.3%).

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

The Dodgers have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 40 times this season for a 40-27-5 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have covered 42.9% of their games this season, going 3-4-0 ATS.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-14 17-19 12-13 27-20 30-21 9-12

