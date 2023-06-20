Tuesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (41-33) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-33) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Angels. Game time is at 10:07 PM ET on June 20.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (8-4) against the Angels and Reid Detmers (1-5).

Dodgers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Dodgers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 4-6.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers covered in its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 60 times and won 34, or 56.7%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a record of 27-23, a 54% win rate, when they're favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 389.

The Dodgers' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule