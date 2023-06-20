On Tuesday, Austin Barnes (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 10:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is hitting .119 with two doubles and 10 walks.
  • Barnes has a hit in 10 of 30 games played this year (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his 30 games this year.
  • In six games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 13
.136 AVG .100
.255 OBP .178
.136 SLG .150
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
5 RBI 2
12/7 K/BB 11/3
1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Detmers (1-5) takes the mound for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.48 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.48, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
