On Tuesday, Austin Barnes (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 10:05 PM ET.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Reid Detmers TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is hitting .119 with two doubles and 10 walks.

Barnes has a hit in 10 of 30 games played this year (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 30 games this year.

In six games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 .136 AVG .100 .255 OBP .178 .136 SLG .150 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 12/7 K/BB 11/3 1 SB 1

