Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:37 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Austin Barnes (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 10:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is hitting .119 with two doubles and 10 walks.
- Barnes has a hit in 10 of 30 games played this year (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 30 games this year.
- In six games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|.136
|AVG
|.100
|.255
|OBP
|.178
|.136
|SLG
|.150
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|12/7
|K/BB
|11/3
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers (1-5) takes the mound for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.48 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.48, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
