Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of July 2 the Seattle Seahawks' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3300, rank them 14th in the NFL.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3300
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.
- Seahawks games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Seattle put up 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 26th, giving up 361.7 yards per game.
- The Seahawks went 5-4 at home last year and 4-4 on the road.
- Seattle collected three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).
- In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith had 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).
- Smith also rushed for 366 yards and one TD.
- On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).
- Walker also had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero TDs.
- In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- Bobby Wagner delivered two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1400
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
