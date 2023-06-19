As of July 2 the Las Vegas Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, put them 21st in the NFL.

Watch the Raiders this season on Fubo!

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Raiders and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL, Las Vegas had to rely on its 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

Last season the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they picked up just two away wins.

Las Vegas got four wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Raiders Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Josh Jacobs ran for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 catches for 400 yards.

Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In 14 games played with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers had 67 receptions for 804 yards (57.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

As a key defensive contributor, Maxx Crosby totaled 87 tackles, 22.0 TFL, and 12.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Bet on Raiders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +5000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +800 3 September 24 Steelers - +5000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +5000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6600 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2000 9 November 5 Giants - +5000 10 November 12 Jets - +1600 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2500 12 November 26 Chiefs - +650 14 December 10 Vikings - +5000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +650 17 December 31 @ Colts - +10000 18 January 7 Broncos - +5000

Odds are current as of June 19 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.