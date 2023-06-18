Will Smith -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .287 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 16th in slugging.

In 66.0% of his 50 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has an RBI in 22 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (58.0%), including four games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .304 AVG .267 .394 OBP .405 .565 SLG .442 10 XBH 9 7 HR 3 21 RBI 15 18/14 K/BB 11/21 0 SB 1

