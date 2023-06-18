Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .287 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 16th in slugging.
- In 66.0% of his 50 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has an RBI in 22 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (58.0%), including four games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.304
|AVG
|.267
|.394
|OBP
|.405
|.565
|SLG
|.442
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|15
|18/14
|K/BB
|11/21
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 26th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
