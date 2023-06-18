The Los Angeles Rams at the moment have the 21st-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles put together a 6-10-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Rams games.

Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per contest.

Last year the Rams won only one game on the road and had a 4-5 record at home.

Los Angeles won twice as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.

The Rams won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.

Rams Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp had 75 catches for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.

In nine games a season ago, Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Ernest Jones recorded 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Bet on Rams to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3300 2 September 17 49ers - +1000 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +900 4 October 1 @ Colts - +10000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +5000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1400 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3300 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3000 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +6600 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +5000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +1000

Odds are current as of June 18 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.