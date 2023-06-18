The Las Vegas Raiders have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 21st-ranked in the league as of July 2.

Watch the Raiders this season on Fubo!

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

A total of nine Raiders games last season hit the over.

With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL, Las Vegas had to lean on its 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

The Raiders went 4-4 at home last year, but they won just two games away from home.

When the underdog, Las Vegas had just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-6.

The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Raiders Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Josh Jacobs ran for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 catches for 400 yards.

Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

Maxx Crosby had 87 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Bet on Raiders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +5000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +800 3 September 24 Steelers - +5000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +5000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6600 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2000 9 November 5 Giants - +5000 10 November 12 Jets - +1600 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2500 12 November 26 Chiefs - +650 14 December 10 Vikings - +5000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +650 17 December 31 @ Colts - +10000 18 January 7 Broncos - +5000

Odds are current as of June 18 at 5:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.