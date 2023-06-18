Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mookie Betts -- batting .326 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .269 with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last games.
- In 51 of 68 games this year (75.0%) Betts has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (22.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (22.1%), homering in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- Betts has an RBI in 26 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 61.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.7%.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.326
|AVG
|.216
|.420
|OBP
|.325
|.612
|SLG
|.439
|18
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|22
|29/20
|K/BB
|25/21
|2
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Webb (5-6) takes the mound for the Giants in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.45 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 26th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9 K/9 ranks 31st.
