Mookie Betts -- batting .326 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .269 with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last games.

In 51 of 68 games this year (75.0%) Betts has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (22.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (22.1%), homering in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

Betts has an RBI in 26 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 61.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .326 AVG .216 .420 OBP .325 .612 SLG .439 18 XBH 15 9 HR 8 21 RBI 22 29/20 K/BB 25/21 2 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings