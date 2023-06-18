Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Vargas, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .213 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 33 walks.
- In 35 of 66 games this year (53.0%) Vargas has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (13.6%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (9.1%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas has had an RBI in 19 games this season (28.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (42.4%), including three games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.223
|AVG
|.204
|.347
|OBP
|.292
|.379
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|14
|23/19
|K/BB
|26/14
|1
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 26th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9 K/9 ranks 31st.
