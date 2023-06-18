Miguel Vargas, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .213 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 33 walks.
  • In 35 of 66 games this year (53.0%) Vargas has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (13.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in six games this year (9.1%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Vargas has had an RBI in 19 games this season (28.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 28 times this year (42.4%), including three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 34
.223 AVG .204
.347 OBP .292
.379 SLG .398
11 XBH 12
2 HR 4
15 RBI 14
23/19 K/BB 26/14
1 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
  • Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 26th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9 K/9 ranks 31st.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.