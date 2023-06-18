Miguel Vargas, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .213 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 33 walks.

In 35 of 66 games this year (53.0%) Vargas has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (13.6%).

He has hit a home run in six games this year (9.1%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has had an RBI in 19 games this season (28.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (42.4%), including three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .223 AVG .204 .347 OBP .292 .379 SLG .398 11 XBH 12 2 HR 4 15 RBI 14 23/19 K/BB 26/14 1 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings