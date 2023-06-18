Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Rojas -- hitting .257 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Giants.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .220 with six doubles and seven walks.
- In 50.0% of his 46 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 46 games this season.
- Rojas has had an RBI in six games this year.
- In 23.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|.218
|AVG
|.222
|.262
|OBP
|.240
|.282
|SLG
|.236
|5
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|11/5
|K/BB
|9/2
|4
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Webb (5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.45), 16th in WHIP (1.095), and 31st in K/9 (9).
