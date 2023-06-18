Miguel Rojas -- hitting .257 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Giants.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .220 with six doubles and seven walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 46 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 46 games this season.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in six games this year.
  • In 23.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 21
.218 AVG .222
.262 OBP .240
.282 SLG .236
5 XBH 1
0 HR 0
3 RBI 3
11/5 K/BB 9/2
4 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
  • Webb (5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.45), 16th in WHIP (1.095), and 31st in K/9 (9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.