Miguel Rojas -- hitting .257 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Giants.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .220 with six doubles and seven walks.

In 50.0% of his 46 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 46 games this season.

Rojas has had an RBI in six games this year.

In 23.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 21 .218 AVG .222 .262 OBP .240 .282 SLG .236 5 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 11/5 K/BB 9/2 4 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings