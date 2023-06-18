Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:31 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jason Heyward, with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has eight doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .231.
- Heyward has gotten a hit in 22 of 53 games this year (41.5%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (17.0%).
- He has gone deep in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (18.9%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.250
|AVG
|.212
|.358
|OBP
|.297
|.500
|SLG
|.394
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|5
|15/11
|K/BB
|16/8
|1
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- The Giants will send Webb (5-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander went seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.45), 16th in WHIP (1.095), and 31st in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
