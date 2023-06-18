Jason Heyward, with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has eight doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .231.

Heyward has gotten a hit in 22 of 53 games this year (41.5%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (17.0%).

He has gone deep in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (18.9%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .250 AVG .212 .358 OBP .297 .500 SLG .394 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 5 15/11 K/BB 16/8 1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings