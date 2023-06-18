James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:28 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Giants.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .232.
- Outman has had a hit in 32 of 65 games this year (49.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has had at least one RBI in 24.6% of his games this season (16 of 65), with more than one RBI eight times (12.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (36.9%), including multiple runs in nine games.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.229
|AVG
|.234
|.324
|OBP
|.325
|.365
|SLG
|.505
|7
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|17
|42/11
|K/BB
|41/12
|6
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will send Webb (5-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.45), 16th in WHIP (1.095), and 31st in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
