James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Giants.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman has nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .232.
  • Outman has had a hit in 32 of 65 games this year (49.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Outman has had at least one RBI in 24.6% of his games this season (16 of 65), with more than one RBI eight times (12.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 24 games this season (36.9%), including multiple runs in nine games.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 32
.229 AVG .234
.324 OBP .325
.365 SLG .505
7 XBH 14
2 HR 7
15 RBI 17
42/11 K/BB 41/12
6 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Giants will send Webb (5-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.45), 16th in WHIP (1.095), and 31st in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
