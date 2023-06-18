James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Giants.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .232.

Outman has had a hit in 32 of 65 games this year (49.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.0%).

He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has had at least one RBI in 24.6% of his games this season (16 of 65), with more than one RBI eight times (12.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (36.9%), including multiple runs in nine games.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .229 AVG .234 .324 OBP .325 .365 SLG .505 7 XBH 14 2 HR 7 15 RBI 17 42/11 K/BB 41/12 6 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings