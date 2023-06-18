Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-6) against the Giants.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .970, fueled by an OBP of .410 to go with a slugging percentage of .560. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 77.5% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 40.8% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (16.9%), homering in 4% of his plate appearances.
- In 39.4% of his games this year, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 71 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.328
|AVG
|.331
|.410
|OBP
|.410
|.504
|SLG
|.614
|14
|XBH
|24
|5
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|26
|25/19
|K/BB
|28/16
|7
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.45), 16th in WHIP (1.095), and 31st in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
