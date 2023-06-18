The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-6) against the Giants.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .970, fueled by an OBP of .410 to go with a slugging percentage of .560. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 77.5% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 40.8% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (16.9%), homering in 4% of his plate appearances.

In 39.4% of his games this year, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 45 of 71 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .328 AVG .331 .410 OBP .410 .504 SLG .614 14 XBH 24 5 HR 8 20 RBI 26 25/19 K/BB 28/16 7 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings