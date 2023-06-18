The San Francisco Giants (38-32) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-32) on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tony Gonsolin (4-1) against the Giants and Logan Webb (5-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (4-1, 1.93 ERA) vs Webb - SF (5-6, 3.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Gonsolin (4-1) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.93 and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .155 in nine games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (5-6) takes the mound first for the Giants in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.45 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander went seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.45, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.

Webb is trying to secure his 10th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Webb will try to extend a 15-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per appearance).

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

This season, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.45), 16th in WHIP (1.095), and 31st in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.

Logan Webb vs. Dodgers

He will match up with a Dodgers squad that is hitting .241 as a unit (19th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .448 (fourth in the league) with 116 total home runs (third in MLB action).

Webb has thrown six innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out six against the Dodgers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.