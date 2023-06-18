Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Freddie Freeman, LaMonte Wade Jr and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants matchup at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Gonsolin Stats

Tony Gonsolin (4-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 10th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in nine chances this season.

Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jun. 13 6.0 2 0 0 6 2 at Reds Jun. 6 5.0 5 4 3 5 3 vs. Nationals May. 30 6.0 3 1 1 2 2 at Braves May. 24 5.2 3 3 3 4 2 at Cardinals May. 19 5.0 1 0 0 3 3

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 46 RBI (93 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a .330/.410/.560 slash line on the year.

Freeman will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with three walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 16 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has put up 72 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.371/.522 on the year.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in 11 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .326 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 15 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Wade Stats

Wade has 59 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .280/.416/.469 slash line so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 17 3-for-5 3 1 5 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has put up 72 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashed .296/.346/.481 so far this year.

Estrada enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .292 with a double, a walk and four RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 17 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Cardinals Jun. 14 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 1 at Cardinals Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

