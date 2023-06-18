On Sunday, June 18, Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (39-32) host LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (38-32) at Dodger Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-125). An 8-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Dodgers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin - LAD (4-1, 1.93 ERA) vs Logan Webb - SF (5-6, 3.45 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 59 times and won 34, or 57.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 27-23 record (winning 54% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 4-6 record across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Giants have come away with 17 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a mark of 11-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Dodgers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Will Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+155) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 1st 1st Win NL West -300 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.