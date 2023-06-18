How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are third-best in baseball with 116 total home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks fourth in baseball with a .448 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers' .241 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (386 total, 5.4 per game).
- The Dodgers are 10th in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 20th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.279).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tony Gonsolin (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 1.93 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Gonsolin heads into the matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Gonsolin is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/13/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Lance Lynn
|6/14/2023
|White Sox
|L 8-4
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Mike Clevinger
|6/15/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Dylan Cease
|6/16/2023
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|John Brebbia
|6/17/2023
|Giants
|L 15-0
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Alex Wood
|6/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Logan Webb
|6/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jaime Barria
|6/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Reid Detmers
|6/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|-
|J.P. France
|6/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Brandon Bielak
|6/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hunter Brown
