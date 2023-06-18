Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are third-best in baseball with 116 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in baseball with a .448 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .241 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (386 total, 5.4 per game).

The Dodgers are 10th in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 20th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).

The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.279).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 1.93 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Gonsolin heads into the matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Gonsolin is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Lance Lynn 6/14/2023 White Sox L 8-4 Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants L 7-5 Home Emmet Sheehan John Brebbia 6/17/2023 Giants L 15-0 Home Bobby Miller Alex Wood 6/18/2023 Giants - Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels - Away Clayton Kershaw Jaime Barria 6/21/2023 Angels - Away Michael Grove Reid Detmers 6/23/2023 Astros - Home - J.P. France 6/24/2023 Astros - Home Bobby Miller Brandon Bielak 6/25/2023 Astros - Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown

