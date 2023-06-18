Tony Gonsolin and Logan Webb will start for their respective teams when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants square off on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Giants are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Dodgers (-140). An 8-run over/under has been set in the game.

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 4-3-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have put together a 34-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.6% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 24-20 record (winning 54.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 58.3%.

In the 71 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-27-5).

The Dodgers have gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-13 17-19 12-12 27-20 30-20 9-12

