Sunday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-32) and the San Francisco Giants (38-32) clashing at Dodger Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 18.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tony Gonsolin (4-1, 1.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Logan Webb (5-6, 3.45 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.

The Dodgers have won 34, or 57.6%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 27-23 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 386 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.

