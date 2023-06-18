Dodgers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-32) and the San Francisco Giants (38-32) clashing at Dodger Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 18.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Tony Gonsolin (4-1, 1.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Logan Webb (5-6, 3.45 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Giants Player Props
|Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.
- The Dodgers have won 34, or 57.6%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 27-23 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 386 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers' 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 13
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Lance Lynn
|June 14
|White Sox
|L 8-4
|Clayton Kershaw vs Mike Clevinger
|June 15
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Michael Grove vs Dylan Cease
|June 16
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Emmet Sheehan vs John Brebbia
|June 17
|Giants
|L 15-0
|Bobby Miller vs Alex Wood
|June 18
|Giants
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb
|June 20
|@ Angels
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jaime Barria
|June 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Michael Grove vs Reid Detmers
|June 23
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs J.P. France
|June 24
|Astros
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Brandon Bielak
|June 25
|Astros
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown
