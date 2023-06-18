Sunday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-32) and the San Francisco Giants (38-32) clashing at Dodger Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 18.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tony Gonsolin (4-1, 1.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Logan Webb (5-6, 3.45 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

  • The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.
  • The Dodgers have won 34, or 57.6%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 27-23 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • The Dodgers have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 386 total runs this season.
  • The Dodgers' 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 13 White Sox W 5-1 Tony Gonsolin vs Lance Lynn
June 14 White Sox L 8-4 Clayton Kershaw vs Mike Clevinger
June 15 White Sox W 5-4 Michael Grove vs Dylan Cease
June 16 Giants L 7-5 Emmet Sheehan vs John Brebbia
June 17 Giants L 15-0 Bobby Miller vs Alex Wood
June 18 Giants - Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb
June 20 @ Angels - Clayton Kershaw vs Jaime Barria
June 21 @ Angels - Michael Grove vs Reid Detmers
June 23 Astros - TBA vs J.P. France
June 24 Astros - Bobby Miller vs Brandon Bielak
June 25 Astros - Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.