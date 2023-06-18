David Peralta and his .469 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (163 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Giants.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .270 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Peralta is batting .308 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 57.1% of his games this year (32 of 56), Peralta has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Peralta has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (28.6%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (12.5%).
  • In 14 of 56 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 31
.314 AVG .236
.347 OBP .274
.486 SLG .337
6 XBH 6
3 HR 1
15 RBI 10
10/4 K/BB 17/5
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
  • Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.45), 16th in WHIP (1.095), and 31st in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
