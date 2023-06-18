David Peralta and his .469 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (163 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Giants.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .270 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.

Peralta is batting .308 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 57.1% of his games this year (32 of 56), Peralta has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he recorded more than one.

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (28.6%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (12.5%).

In 14 of 56 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 31 .314 AVG .236 .347 OBP .274 .486 SLG .337 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 15 RBI 10 10/4 K/BB 17/5 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings