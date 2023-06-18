David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Peralta and his .469 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (163 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Giants.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .270 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.
- Peralta is batting .308 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 57.1% of his games this year (32 of 56), Peralta has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (28.6%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (12.5%).
- In 14 of 56 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|31
|.314
|AVG
|.236
|.347
|OBP
|.274
|.486
|SLG
|.337
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|10
|10/4
|K/BB
|17/5
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.45), 16th in WHIP (1.095), and 31st in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
