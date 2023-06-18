Chargers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Los Angeles Chargers have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 10th-ranked in the NFL as of July 2.
Chargers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +325
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles went 11-4-0 ATS last season.
- Chargers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Los Angeles averaged 359.3 yards per game on offense last season (ninth in NFL), and it ranked 20th on the other side of the ball with 346.1 yards allowed per game.
- The Chargers posted a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 on the road last season.
- Los Angeles won once as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.
- The Chargers won just twice in the AFC West (2-4) and went 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and picked up 915 yards (53.8 per game).
- Ekeler also had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Mike Williams scored four TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 895 yards (68.8 per game).
- Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.
- Eric Kendricks recorded 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Vikings.
2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|Raiders
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 16
|Cowboys
|-
|+1400
|7
|October 22
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|8
|October 29
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|10
|November 12
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 19
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|@ Patriots
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 14
|@ Raiders
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 23
|Bills
|-
|+800
|17
|December 31
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
