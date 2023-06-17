Will Smith, who is batting .200 over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.407) this season, fueled by 51 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Smith will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer during his last outings.

Smith has gotten a hit in 33 of 49 games this season (67.3%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (30.6%).

In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (20.4%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).

Smith has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (44.9%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (20.4%).

In 29 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .318 AVG .267 .410 OBP .405 .591 SLG .442 10 XBH 9 7 HR 3 21 RBI 15 16/14 K/BB 11/21 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings