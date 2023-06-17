Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:28 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Will Smith, who is batting .200 over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.407) this season, fueled by 51 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Smith will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer during his last outings.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 33 of 49 games this season (67.3%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (30.6%).
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (20.4%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (44.9%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (20.4%).
- In 29 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.318
|AVG
|.267
|.410
|OBP
|.405
|.591
|SLG
|.442
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|15
|16/14
|K/BB
|11/21
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
