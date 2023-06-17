Held from June 15-18, Si Woo Kim will compete in the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

Looking to place a bet on Kim at the U.S. Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Si Woo Kim Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Kim has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In his past five events, Kim has finished in the top five twice.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 28 -6 279 1 20 3 4 $4.8M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

In Kim's past six appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 27th.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Kim did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,269 yards, 154 yards shorter than the 7,423-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

The average course Kim has played in the past year has been 99 yards shorter than the 7,423 yards The Los Angeles Country Club will be at for this event.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 76th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 87th percentile on par 4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 4.03 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Kim shot better than 77% of the competitors (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Kim fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the field averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Kim had three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.3).

Kim's eight birdies or better on par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the field average of 4.5.

At that most recent outing, Kim's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Kim ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Kim recorded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.7.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Kim Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

