At +6600 as of July 2, the Los Angeles Rams aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles went 6-10-1 ATS last season.

A total of six Rams games last season went over the point total.

Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 19th in the NFL (341.1 yards allowed per game).

The Rams were 4-5 at home last season, but they won just one game on the road.

As the underdog, Los Angeles picked up only two wins (2-9) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-3.

The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Rams Impact Players

Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games last year.

Cooper Kupp had 75 catches for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.

In nine games a season ago, Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Ernest Jones registered 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3000 2 September 17 49ers - +900 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +900 4 October 1 @ Colts - +8000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +5000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1600 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3000 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +3500 17 December 31 @ Giants - +5000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +900

