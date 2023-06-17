The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.326 batting average in his past 10 games), take on the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks while batting .268.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Betts is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

Betts has gotten a hit in 50 of 67 games this year (74.6%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (22.4%).

He has gone deep in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (15 of 67), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 42 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .325 AVG .216 .422 OBP .325 .619 SLG .439 18 XBH 15 9 HR 8 21 RBI 22 27/20 K/BB 25/21 2 SB 3

