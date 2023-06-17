The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.326 batting average in his past 10 games), take on the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks while batting .268.
  • He ranks 59th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Betts is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
  • Betts has gotten a hit in 50 of 67 games this year (74.6%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (22.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (15 of 67), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Betts has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
  • In 42 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 35
.325 AVG .216
.422 OBP .325
.619 SLG .439
18 XBH 15
9 HR 8
21 RBI 22
27/20 K/BB 25/21
2 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
