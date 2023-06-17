Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:30 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.326 batting average in his past 10 games), take on the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks while batting .268.
- He ranks 59th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Betts is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
- Betts has gotten a hit in 50 of 67 games this year (74.6%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (22.4%).
- He has gone deep in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (15 of 67), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 42 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.325
|AVG
|.216
|.422
|OBP
|.325
|.619
|SLG
|.439
|18
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|22
|27/20
|K/BB
|25/21
|2
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
