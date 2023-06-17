Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:30 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), take on the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .217 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 33 walks.
- Vargas has had a hit in 35 of 65 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits nine times (13.8%).
- He has gone deep in six games this season (9.2%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas has an RBI in 19 of 65 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year (28 of 65), with two or more runs three times (4.6%).
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.232
|AVG
|.204
|.358
|OBP
|.292
|.394
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|14
|23/19
|K/BB
|26/14
|1
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
