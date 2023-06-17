The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), take on the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .217 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 33 walks.

Vargas has had a hit in 35 of 65 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits nine times (13.8%).

He has gone deep in six games this season (9.2%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has an RBI in 19 of 65 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year (28 of 65), with two or more runs three times (4.6%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .232 AVG .204 .358 OBP .292 .394 SLG .398 11 XBH 12 2 HR 4 15 RBI 14 23/19 K/BB 26/14 1 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings