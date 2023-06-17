Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:28 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Saturday, Miguel Rojas (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Giants.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has six doubles and seven walks while hitting .224.
- In 51.1% of his 45 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In 45 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Rojas has driven in a run in six games this season (13.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|.227
|AVG
|.222
|.272
|OBP
|.240
|.293
|SLG
|.236
|5
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|11/5
|K/BB
|9/2
|4
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
