On Saturday, Miguel Rojas (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Giants.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has six doubles and seven walks while hitting .224.

In 51.1% of his 45 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In 45 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Rojas has driven in a run in six games this season (13.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 21 .227 AVG .222 .272 OBP .240 .293 SLG .236 5 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 11/5 K/BB 9/2 4 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings