The 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California at The Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18 will feature Keegan Bradley as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 7,423-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on offer.

Keegan Bradley Insights

Bradley has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 20 rounds played.

Bradley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five appearances, Bradley's average finish has been 33rd.

Bradley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events.

Bradley has qualified for the weekend in five consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 24 -5 280 1 16 3 5 $5.5M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Bradley has two top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past 10 appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 33rd.

Bradley made the cut in five of his past 10 entries in this event.

Bradley finished seventh in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,423 yards, 164 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Bradley has played in the past year has been 75 yards shorter than the 7,423 yards The Los Angeles Country Club will be at for this event.

Bradley's Last Time Out

Bradley was in the 56th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ranked in the 41st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.14).

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Bradley was better than 83% of the field (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Bradley carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Bradley carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (3.3).

Bradley recorded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

At that last outing, Bradley's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 13 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Bradley ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Bradley had one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.7.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards

