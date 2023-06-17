The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Giants.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .233 with nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Outman has gotten a hit in 32 of 64 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (20.3%).

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 37.5% of his games this year (24 of 64), he has scored, and in nine of those games (14.1%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .232 AVG .234 .327 OBP .325 .368 SLG .505 7 XBH 14 2 HR 7 15 RBI 17 42/11 K/BB 41/12 6 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings