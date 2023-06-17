The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Giants.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is batting .233 with nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.
  • Outman has gotten a hit in 32 of 64 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (20.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.0% of his games this year, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 37.5% of his games this year (24 of 64), he has scored, and in nine of those games (14.1%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 32
.232 AVG .234
.327 OBP .325
.368 SLG .505
7 XBH 14
2 HR 7
15 RBI 17
42/11 K/BB 41/12
6 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
