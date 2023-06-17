James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:31 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Giants.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .233 with nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Outman has gotten a hit in 32 of 64 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (20.3%).
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 37.5% of his games this year (24 of 64), he has scored, and in nine of those games (14.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.232
|AVG
|.234
|.327
|OBP
|.325
|.368
|SLG
|.505
|7
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|17
|42/11
|K/BB
|41/12
|6
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.