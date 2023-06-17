On Saturday, Freddie Freeman (on the back of going 1-for-6 with an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.407), slugging percentage (.561) and OPS (.968) this season.

He ranks second in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Freeman has had a hit in 54 of 70 games this year (77.1%), including multiple hits 29 times (41.4%).

In 17.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has an RBI in 28 of 70 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season (64.3%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .326 AVG .331 .405 OBP .410 .504 SLG .614 14 XBH 24 5 HR 8 20 RBI 26 25/19 K/BB 28/16 7 SB 2

