The Los Angeles Dodgers (39-31) are looking for Mookie Betts to prolong a 10-game hitting streak against the San Francisco Giants (37-32) on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (3-0) to the mound, while Alex Wood (1-1) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Dodgers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (3-0, 0.78 ERA) vs Wood - SF (1-1, 4.80 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers will send Miller (3-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 24-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of .78, a 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .826.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood

Wood (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.80 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, May 31, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.80, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents have a .271 batting average against him.

So far this year, Wood has not registered a quality start.

Wood has put together one start this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his eight total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Alex Wood vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.451) and ranks third in home runs hit (116) in all of MLB. They have a collective .242 batting average, and are 18th in the league with 572 total hits and third in MLB action scoring 386 runs.

Wood has a 0 ERA and a 0.857 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .067 batting average over one appearance.

