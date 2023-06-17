Dodgers vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 17
The Los Angeles Dodgers (39-31) are looking for Mookie Betts to prolong a 10-game hitting streak against the San Francisco Giants (37-32) on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (3-0) to the mound, while Alex Wood (1-1) will answer the bell for the Giants.
Dodgers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (3-0, 0.78 ERA) vs Wood - SF (1-1, 4.80 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller
- The Dodgers will send Miller (3-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of .78, a 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .826.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Miller has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood
- Wood (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.80 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, May 31, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.80, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents have a .271 batting average against him.
- So far this year, Wood has not registered a quality start.
- Wood has put together one start this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.
- In one of his eight total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Alex Wood vs. Dodgers
- The opposing Dodgers offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.451) and ranks third in home runs hit (116) in all of MLB. They have a collective .242 batting average, and are 18th in the league with 572 total hits and third in MLB action scoring 386 runs.
- Wood has a 0 ERA and a 0.857 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .067 batting average over one appearance.
