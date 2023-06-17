On Saturday, June 17 at 9:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-31) host the San Francisco Giants (37-32) at Dodger Stadium. Bobby Miller will get the nod for the Dodgers, while Alex Wood will take the mound for the Giants.

The Dodgers are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Giants (+145). An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for the game.

Dodgers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (3-0, 0.78 ERA) vs Wood - SF (1-1, 4.80 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 34 (58.6%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Giants have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (55.2%) in those contests.

The Giants have a mark of 1-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Dodgers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Will Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+270)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 1st 1st Win NL West -300 - 1st

