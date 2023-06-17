How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
Alex Wood will attempt to slow down Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers when they take on his San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are third-best in baseball with 116 total home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks fourth in baseball with a .451 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers' .242 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (386 total runs).
- The Dodgers are seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 21st in baseball.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff is 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.262).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bobby Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .78 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Miller is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Miller will try to continue a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).
- He will try for his third straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-3
|Away
|Caleb Ferguson
|Taijuan Walker
|6/13/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Lance Lynn
|6/14/2023
|White Sox
|L 8-4
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Mike Clevinger
|6/15/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Dylan Cease
|6/16/2023
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|John Brebbia
|6/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Alex Wood
|6/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Logan Webb
|6/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jaime Barria
|6/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Reid Detmers
|6/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|-
|J.P. France
|6/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Brandon Bielak
