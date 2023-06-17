Alex Wood will attempt to slow down Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers when they take on his San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are third-best in baseball with 116 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in baseball with a .451 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .242 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (386 total runs).

The Dodgers are seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 21st in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.262).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Bobby Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .78 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Miller is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Miller will try to continue a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He will try for his third straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Phillies L 7-3 Away Caleb Ferguson Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Lance Lynn 6/14/2023 White Sox L 8-4 Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants L 7-5 Home Emmet Sheehan John Brebbia 6/17/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller Alex Wood 6/18/2023 Giants - Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels - Away Clayton Kershaw Jaime Barria 6/21/2023 Angels - Away Michael Grove Reid Detmers 6/23/2023 Astros - Home - J.P. France 6/24/2023 Astros - Home Bobby Miller Brandon Bielak

